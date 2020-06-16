Why Charlotte's Web Tanked on Tuesday

What happened

Charlotte's Web (OTC: CWBHF) announced Tuesday that it is floating 10 million "units" of the company in an underwritten public offering. The issue's underwriting syndicate will purchase these for 6.75 Canadian dollars ($4.96) for total gross proceeds of C$67.5 million. The stock closed down by nearly 14% on the news.

So what

"Units," which are combinations of common stock and warrants, have become a trend lately in marijuana industry capital-raising. In this case, Charlotte's Web's units consist of a single common share of the marijuana company, and one-half of a warrant to buy a common share.

Each full warrant's exercise price is C$8.50 ($6.24), and can be exercised within a two-year period following the issue's closing date. This price is, however, "subject to adjustment in certain events," which weren't specified in the company's announcement.

Image source: Getty Images.

The issue's underwriting syndicate has also been granted a 30-day option to purchase as many as 1.5 million additional units, under the same terms as the regular offering.

Now what

Charlottte's Web needs to shore up its cash base, as it had only $53 million in cash and equivalents at the end of its first quarter.

The problem is, share issues are dilutive, and warrants only add to the problem down the road. According to Yahoo! Finance, the company had just under 72 million shares outstanding at the end of the first quarter. This issue will begin to add substantially to that number.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charlotte's Web. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.