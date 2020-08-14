Why Charlotte's Web Holdings Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) were jumping 6.9% higher as of 3:11 p.m. EDT on Friday. The CBD leader didn't announce any news. The most likely factor behind the solid gain was investors' rising confidence in Charlotte's Web's second-quarter results, scheduled to be reported on Sept. 14.

So what

There's at least one reason for investors to be cautiously optimistic about Charlotte's Web's Q2 results. Another CBD company, cbdMD, announced record-high net sales in its quarterly update on Wednesday.

Image source: Getty Images.

Sure, cbdMD is a lot smaller than Charlotte's Web. However, good news for cbdMD could be a hint that Charlotte's Web's CBD product sales could be better than expected.

Both companies have something in common, other than selling CBD products: a strong e-commerce business. Charlotte's Web made nearly 66% of its total revenue in the first quarter of 2020 from direct-to-consumer e-commerce sales. In its latest quarter, cbdMD generated 77% of its total net sales via direct-to-consumer e-commerce channels.

Now what

We'll have to wait another month to know how Charlotte's Web performed in the second quarter. An even bigger catalyst for the cannabis stock could be on the way, though. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent its draft CBD enforcement policy to the White House on July 22. No details are available yet, but it's possible these draft regulations could pave the way for Charlotte's Web to sell more CBD products in the not-too-distant future.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charlotte's Web. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.