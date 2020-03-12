Why Charlotte's Web Holdings Stock Is Plunging Today

What happened

Shares of Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) were plunging 13.5% as of 12:46 p.m. EDT on Thursday. The steep decline came as part of an overall stock market crash resulting from an escalation of worries about novel coronavirus disease COVID-19.

So what

Do the COVID-19 concerns really threaten Charlotte's Web's business prospects? Maybe to some extent.

Charlotte's Web's CBD products are carried in retail stores across North America. If consumers are too worried about becoming infected by the coronavirus to go shopping, the company's sales would likely fall.

Image source: Getty Images.

The good news for Charlotte's Web is that a significant portion of its sales are made online. CFO Russ Hammer said in the company's earnings conference call in November 2019 that business-to-consumer e-commerce sales made up 51% of Charlotte's Web's total revenue in the third quarter of last year. It's possible that even if consumers don't shop in stores because of COVID-19 worries that they could opt to buy the company's CBD products online.

More importantly, though, any potential negative effects of COVID-19 on Charlotte's Web won't be permanent. There's a cycle for every infectious disease outbreak where things go from bad to worse to better.

Now what

Investing in stocks isn't nearly as much fun when there are major market meltdowns like we're seeing now. The best thing for investors to do right now is to stay calm, take a deep breath, and perhaps even use one of Charlotte's Web's CBD products. The market is scary right now, but brighter days will come.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charlotte's Web. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.