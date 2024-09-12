Why Charles Schwab Stock Tumbled on Thursday

Beware of faint praise from an equity analyst: It can often trigger a sell-off in a stock. That's what happened Thursday with Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) when investors disseminated news of a prominent bank initiating coverage of the brokerage with a rather "blah" recommendation. Schwab lost nearly 3% of its value across that trading session, comparing unfavorably to the 0.8% rise of the S&P 500 index on the day.

Wells weighs in

No less an institution than mighty U.S. lender Wells Fargo launched coverage of Schwab. The bank's Michael Brown set his recommendation at equal weight (read: Hold) at a price target of $70 per share.

It wasn't immediately clear why Brown only has a neutral stance on the brokerage, but it didn't help with the generally gloomy investor sentiment that has descended recently. In mid-August, institutional investors Toronto-Dominion Bank sold 40.5 million shares of Schwab. While that sale had more to do with the bank strengthening its fundamentals, it wasn't exactly an indicator of confidence in its Schwab investment.

Schwab is also in the midst of a transition. It aims to at least partially exit the banking business, which has struggled in an environment of relatively high interest rates. Investors don't like uncertainty, and Schwab's management hasn't provided sufficient detail as to how it'll look and operate with a slimmed-down banking operation.

Time to leverage those advantages

Schwab has numerous strengths as a company. It still has a wide customer base and a familiar brand name, and it's operating in a frothy environment that's quite healthy for brokerages. Yet, as a business, there are too many question marks hanging over it for many investors' comfort, so it's not surprising that they took a less-than-enthusiastic new analyst note to heart and sold out of the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Charles Schwab right now?

Before you buy stock in Charles Schwab, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Charles Schwab wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $716,375!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 9, 2024

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has positions in Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short September 2024 $77.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.