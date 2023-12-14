Why Charles Schwab Stock Popped Today

Shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) were up 6.8% as of 3:15 p.m. ET Thursday after the financial services firm reported better-than-expected growth in total client assets last month.

Schwab's client assets return to growth

In a press release this morning, Charles Schwab announced its total client assets at month-end November 2023 were up 12% year over year, and up 7% sequentially (from $7.65 billion in October) to $8.18 trillion. Meanwhile, Charles Schwab's core net new assets grew by $21.7 billion last month. Transactional sweep cash (or cash from accounts that automatically transfer funds into higher-interest accounts at the close of each business day) also grew by $5 billion sequentially to $402.9 billion -- the metric's biggest increase since March 2022.

The shift is encouraging for Charles Schwab, in particular, as the firm had seen total client assets decline sequentially for the past four straight months since peaking at $8.24 billion in July.

What's next for Charles Schwab stock?

Even so, Charles Schwab also told investors to expect full-year 2023 revenue to decline by 9.5% to 10% from 2022, hurt by a combination of lower transactional cash levels, lower trading volumes, and "subdued securities lending activity." That outlook was technically below analysts' consensus estimates, which call for 2023 revenue to fall a more modest 8.4%.

If the tide is truly shifting in Charles Schwab's favor, however -- and with shares of the leading financials stock still down 15% year to date even after today's pop -- it's easy to understand why investors are willing to overlook its underwhelming near-term guidance today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Charles Schwab right now?

Before you buy stock in Charles Schwab, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Charles Schwab wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 11, 2023

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short December 2023 $52.50 puts on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.