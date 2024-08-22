Why Charles Schwab Stock Got Socked on Thursday

Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) saw a dip in its share price on Thursday due to events outside the company's control. That's because the top news item for the brokerage was that a major shareholder unloaded some of its Schwab holdings at a discount.

Schwab's stock price sagged in sympathy. By the end of the trading session, the company's shares had lost 0.5% of their value. That compared favorably, but only just, with the S&P 500 index's 0.8% decline on the day.

Brokerage for sale, cheap

Within its fiscal third quarter of fiscal 2024 earnings report, Canada-based Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) divulged that it sold 40.5 million shares of Schwab's common stock. It earned roughly $2.5 billion on the sale, putting the average share price at $61.73. That's notably under the brokerage's most recent closing price of $64.27 per share.

The move was part of an attempt to shore up the lender's finances. For the quarter, it booked a 2.6 billion Canadian dollar ($1.9 billion) provision to pay fines that are expected to be handed down by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ). That agency is currently in the midst of a probe into the bank's anti-money laundering (AML) efforts.

The share sale reduces Toronto-Dominion's stake in Schwab to slightly over 10%. Before the divestment, that figure stood at 12.3%.

Already not in the market's good graces

Although extenuating circumstances were the driving force behind Toronto-Dominion's divestment, investors have generally been cold on Schwab lately. Earlier this summer, the company said it was slimming down its banking operations, and some market players weren't too happy about that strategy. Meanwhile, its second-quarter earnings featured a headline net income number that barely budged from the year-ago figure.

Should you invest $1,000 in Charles Schwab right now?

Before you buy stock in Charles Schwab, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Charles Schwab wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $787,394!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 22, 2024

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has positions in Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short September 2024 $77.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.