Why ChargePoint Stock Rose Today

What happened

Shares of electric vehicle (EV) charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) jumped Thursday after President Joe Biden presented the details of his new jobs and infrastructure plan. As of 3 p.m. EDT, ChargePoint shares were up 8%, having pared gains of 15% from earlier in the session.

So what

Several items detailed in the Biden package could help drive growth in charging companies like ChargePoint. The $2 trillion package includes about $620 billion allocated to transportation infrastructure. More than a quarter of that, or about $175 billion, is dedicated to the EV sector. This includes installing 500,000 charging stations and electrifying bus fleets and government vehicles. As a leading charging system infrastructure company in North America, investors believe ChargePoint stands to benefit.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

ChargePoint says it has more than 70% of the North American Level 2 charging network, which uses 240 volt power. While these meet the needs of many EV users, ChargePoint also has more than 2,000 publicly available fast charging stations. The company just announced its initiative with NATSO, the trade association representing the travel plaza and truck stop industry, will utilize $1 billion in public and private funds to expand charging at more than 4,000 travel plazas and fuel stops in the next decade.

ChargePoint president and CEO Pasquale Romano said in a statement the company supports the Biden initiative, noting that the plan includes rebates that will help workplaces and multifamily homes accelerate the building of a charging infrastructure network. He added, "these measures will create jobs and accelerate the transition to EVs through the buildout of EV charging infrastructure nationwide." Investors are showing today that they believe ChargePoint will be a beneficiary, too.

10 stocks we like better than Chargepoint Holdings Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chargepoint Holdings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Howard Smith owns shares of Chargepoint Holdings Inc.. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.