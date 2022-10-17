Why ChargePoint Stock Bolted Higher Today

What happened

ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock was rising today as investors pushed up market indices. The S&P 500 was up by 2.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 3.4% as investors processed news about the U.K. reversing course on proposed tax cuts.

Investors were also optimistic that better-than-expected results from two U.S. banks may mean the economy is stronger than they had expected. As a result, ChargePoint's share price was up by 4.4% as of 2:05 p.m. ET.

So what

While there wasn't any company-specific news that was driving ChargePoint's stock higher today, investors were likely reacting to the U.K.'s decision to mostly abandon its recent tax-cutting plans.

Investors were concerned that more tax cuts in the U.K. could add to the region's economic instability right now at a time when Europe is facing energy problems and rising inflation.

With the U.K. now reversing course, the British pound made gains today, which helped lift investor optimism.

Additionally, Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon both reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results today, which caused some investors to believe that the U.S. economy may not be in as bad of shape as they had feared.

While ChargePoint's electric vehicle (EV) charging business may not have much in common with the banking industry or U.K. tax cuts, investors are currently looking for any positive news for the market right now, and they latched onto the U.K. financial policy changes and bank earnings as a result.

Now what

ChargePoint's stock price has suffered over the past year as the once-hot EV market has cooled. Investors are worried that rising costs, high inflation, and a potential recession could cause the EV market to hit the brakes.

While ChargePoint could still end up being a good long-term investment, shareholders will likely have to endure some more share-price swings in the near term.

10 stocks we like better than ChargePoint Holdings Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.