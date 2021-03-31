Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of some infrastructure names have been boosted recently with potential legislation being introduced by President Biden. Reports that plans for a national electric vehicle (EV) charging network are part of the package have investors buying into that sector today. Shares of leading EV charging company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) were about 14% higher than Tuesday's closing price, as of 1:30 p.m. EDT.

So what

Earlier this month, members of the Biden administration met with EV charging infrastructure leaders, and the White House reiterated its plan to build more than 500,000 EV chargers over the next decade. More details are expected today when the president discusses the infrastructure package.

Image source: ChargePoint.

Now what

The package will support $174 billion being allocated to encourage the adoption of EVs, including money for buyers of EVs, and programs to boost charging infrastructure, reports CNBC.

ChargePoint says it has more than 70% of the North American Level 2 charging network. The lower-voltage charging stations can take several hours to fully charge EV batteries. But ChargePoint is also moving into the DC fast-charging market. It recently updated progress on an initiative with the National Highway Charging Collaborative "that will leverage $1 billion in public and private capital to deploy charging at more than 4,000 travel plazas and fuel stops serving highway travelers and rural communities nationwide by 2030," according to the ChargePoint update.

Investors are adding charging network companies to their portfolios as public and private investment combinations grow in the sector.

10 stocks we like better than Chargepoint Holdings Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chargepoint Holdings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Howard Smith owns shares of Chargepoint Holdings Inc.. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.