Why ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest market close, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) reached $2.83, with a +0.35% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.9%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 31.05% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.45%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.13, signifying a 23.53% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $157.29 million, showing a 25.49% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.58 per share and a revenue of $611.26 million, signifying shifts of +17.14% and +30.58%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.63% higher within the past month. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

