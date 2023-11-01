Why Changing Rule 380 Would Clip the Wings of Regional Aviation Progress

A small airline is quickly gaining popularity for the unique flying experience it offers to consumers. For about the price of a commercial airline ticket, travelers get to enjoy private jet-style amenities on refurbished 30-seat regional jets. Additionally, the airline also flies to and from smaller airports, which are often more convenient for travelers.

However, the airline's recent success has come at a cost. It is facing criticism and challenges from larger airlines and the Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA), who argue that the airline is exploiting a loophole in the rules. The airline operates under Part 380 of the Department of Transportation's (DOT) regulations, which are designed for public charter flights. Public charter flights are typically organized by a group or organization, and tickets are generally only sold to members of that group. Although the airline argues that it is operating within the rules, critics claim that it is essentially operating as a scheduled airline and should be subject to the stricter safety and security regulations that apply to scheduled airlines.

This pressure from established airlines and pilot unions has prompted the FAA to issue a Notice of Inquiry (NOI) seeking public comment on whether to change Part 380 rules. The NOI specifically mentioned certain airlines' operations, raising concerns about whether these airlines are operating as scheduled airlines under the guise of public charter operators. These airlines and their supporters argue that any changes to Part 380 rules would unfairly target them and other small airlines. They also argue that such changes would make it more difficult for travelers to access smaller airports and would reduce consumer choice.

You don't have to be an industry insider to recognize that this situation mirrors a classic underdog story. In the business world, there are numerous examples of smaller, innovative companies facing resistance from established players. In one such instance, a hotel industry association filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleging that a new accommodation provider was misleading consumers about the safety and legality of its listings. Despite these challenges, the accommodation provider has grown to become a significant player in the industry. Unlike the established hotel industry, airlines today face the added challenge of negative consumer sentiment, with research from Expedia, indicating that 55% of respondents to a recent survey find air travel to be a leading cause of stress and more daunting than filing taxes or visiting the dentist.

In the realm of regional aviation, I believe that smaller airlines that are safe and play within the rules, should be allowed to stand as shining beacons of innovation and customer delight, as mavericks disrupting the mundane routine of air travel. To stifle their ingenuity under the weight of regulatory burdens would be akin to clipping the wings of progress. I believe that the vast majority of regional air travelers are longing for a refreshing dose of convenience and comfort to be injected into their travel experience, offering them a seamless escape from major airport lines that often resemble a meandering pilgrimage.

These airlines' commitment to smaller, more intimate aircraft provides a welcome respite from the sardine-can conditions of traditional airliners. Surely, the FAA, a bastion of aviation expertise, can appreciate the merits of smaller airlines taking unique approaches. To impose additional regulations would be akin to forcing a nimble bird to conform to the flight patterns of a lumbering giant. Let these airlines soar freely and bring much-needed innovation and delight to the skies.

