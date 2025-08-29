Why Is C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Up 12.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW). Shares have added about 12.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is C.H. Robinson due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

C.H. Robinson Beats on Q2 Earnings

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same.

Quarterly earnings per share of $1.29 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 and improved 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $4.13 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.22 billion and fell 7.7% year over year, owing to the divestiture of CHRW’s Europe Surface Transportation business, lower pricing in the ocean services and lower fuel surcharges in the truckload services.

Adjusted gross profits grew 0.8% year over year to $693.2 million, owing to higher adjusted gross profit per transaction in the company’s customs, truckload, and less than truckload (LTL) services. This was partially offset by the divestiture of CHRW’s Europe Surface Transportation business and lower volume in ocean services.

Adjusted operating margin of 31.1% increased 520 basis points from the year-ago reported quarter. Operating expenses decreased 6.3% year over year to $477.3 million.

CHRW’s Q2 Segmental Results

North American Surface Transportation’s total revenues were $2.91 billion (down 2.4% year over year) in the second quarter, owing tolower fuel surcharges in the company’s truckload service. The actual segmental sales figure was below our expectation of $3.02 billion. Adjusted gross profits of the segment grew 3% year over year to $432.24 million.

Total revenues from Global Forwarding fell 13.4% year over year to $797.80 million, owing to lower pricing in the company’s ocean services. The actual segmental sales figure was above our expectation of $764.1 million. Adjusted gross profits grew 1.9% to $187.58 million.

Revenues from other sources (Robinson Fresh, Managed Services and Other Surface Transportation) decreased 26.5% year over year to $420.51 million. The actual segmental sales figure was above our expectation of $407.7 million.

Below, we present the division of adjusted profits among the service lines (on an enterprise basis).

Transportation: The unit (comprising Truckload, LTL, Ocean, Air, Customs and Other logistics services) delivered an adjusted gross profit of $693.23million in the quarter under consideration, up 0.8% from the prior-year figure.

Adjusted gross profits of LTL, Air and Customs grew 4.4%, 11.5% and 31.7%, year over year, respectively. Truckload, Ocean and Other logistics services declined adjusted gross profits by 2.3%, 7.5% and 1.5%, year over year, respectively.

Balance-Sheet Data

CHRW exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $155.99 million compared with $129.94 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $922.31 million compared with $922.08 million at the end of the prior quarter.

CHRW generated $227.1 million of cash from operations in the second quarter of 2025, up from $166.4 million generated in the year-ago quarter. The $60.7 million increase in cash flow from operations was owing to a $26.2 million increase in net income and a $57.7 million decrease in cash used by changes in net operating working capital.

In the second quarter of 2025, CHRW returned $160.7 million to shareholders, which includes $74.9 million in the form of cash dividends and $85.8 million through share repurchases.

Capital expenditures totaled $20.2 million in the reported quarter.

For 2025, CHRW continues to expect capital expenditures between $65 million and $75 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, C.H. Robinson has a nice Growth Score of B, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, C.H. Robinson has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

