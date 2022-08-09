Why Cerence Stock Is Falling Hard Today

What happened

Shares of Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC), a software company focusing on mobility, plummeted today after the company reported its fiscal third-quarter results for the period ended June 30. The company beat analysts' consensus bottom-line estimate but missed Wall Street's top-line expectations and issued guidance that was worse than expected.

The tech stock was down by 22.6% as of 12:25 p.m. ET.

So what

Cerence reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.43, which were down from $0.62 per share in the year-ago quarter but slightly ahead of analysts' average estimate of $0.42.

Investors were disappointed to see that the company's third-quarter revenue declined 8% year over year to $89 million and fell below Wall Street's expectation of $91.7 million.

But it was the company's guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year outlook that likely sent Cerence's stock into a tailspin today.

The company's management said that fourth-quarter revenue will be in the range of $52 million to $58 million -- far below analysts' consensus average of $98.5 million.

Cerence's full-year sales outlook isn't much better, with management expecting revenue in the range between $322 million and $328 million -- a significant miss compared to Wall Street's expectation of about $370.9 million.

Now what

Cerence's CEO Stefan Ortmanns said in a press release that "Notwithstanding external headwinds, we are invigorated for the future and confident in our direction."

But the headwinds the company is facing right now are significant. In a presentation, the company's management said that inflation, recession concerns, and a continued chip shortage in the automotive industry are all threats to the company right now.

With the company's third-quarter results missing top-line expectations and Cerence's guidance for the upcoming quarter and full-year falling below expectations, it's no surprise this tech stock is slipping today.

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cerence Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.