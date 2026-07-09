Why Cerebras Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Key Points

Cerebras has plans to expand data center capacity in Europe this year.

The company plans on expanding the manufacturing capacity of its CS-3 chip.

10 stocks we like better than Cerebras Systems ›

After closing at less than $200 for the first three days of the week, Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) stock is poised to end today's trading session back above the $200 level. The company announced two developments today, providing investors with ample reason to click the buy button on the artificial intelligence (AI) stock.

As of 1: 50 p.m. ET, shares of Cerebras are up 11%, retreating from an earlier rise of 12.5%.

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Big things are happening across the pond this year

Planning rapid capacity expansion in France and Scandinavia, Cerebras announced today that it will bring European data center capacity online before the end of 2026. Moreover, Cerebras is targeting an expansion of its total capacity to 200 megawatts by the end of 2027. According to the company, "The expansion will bring Cerebras' high-speed AI inference infrastructure closer to European users, helping deliver faster response times for increasingly complex AI workloads."

The other auspicious news today stems from the company's reporting of an increase in its domestic manufacturing capacity of the CS-3 chip, resulting from a collaboration with Flex, a provider of manufacturing and supply chain solutions. Cerebras estimates that expanding manufacturing capacity at Flex's California facility will increase CS-3 production capacity by approximately 7 times by 2026, thanks to new production lines, expanded floor space, and advanced test infrastructure.

Is Cerebras stock a buy on today's news?

For investors with Cerebras stock on their radars, today provided a double-dip of good news. The plans to expand data center capacity in Europe are encouraging, and the clarity into CS-3 manufacturing is also a positive. If you were bullish on Cerebras stock before today, there's even more reason to pick up shares, but today's announcements aren't sufficient, in and of themselves, to suggest the stock's a buy.

Should you buy stock in Cerebras Systems right now?

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.