Why Centrus Energy Stock Was Such a Hot Item This Week

The nuclear energy sector has been a winner across the very recent past, following Wednesday's news that an important company in the industry had been tapped for an upcoming government project.

Centrus Energy (NYSEMKT: LEU) wasn't that company, but it's a key supplier to the enterprise that's at the heart of the project. Additionally, Centrus was the subject of a bullish new analyst note. With these tailwinds at its back the company's share price had heated up by nearly 11% week to date as of early Friday morning, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The right supplier at the right time

The company bagging the contract was Centrus' business partner, next-generation nuclear energy specialist Oklo, which is on tap to build and operate one of its facilities to power Eielson Air Force base in Alaska.

That's also a win for Centrus, as it is a supplier of the high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) that will fuel Oklo's powerhouse. The two companies have a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in place for the supply of the fuel.

While most of the investor excitement following the project's announcement was directed at Oklo, Centrus also received a boost due to the relationship with its peer. Additionally, becoming a crucial supplier to a branch of the military will greatly help boost Centrus' status as a go-to nuclear energy supplier.

A good start to the week

Even before Oklo's news hit the headlines, Centrus was already on a bullish path. On Monday, Evercore ISI analyst Nicholas Amicucci reiterated his outperform (i.e., buy) recommendation on the stock, and his $145-per-share price target. As of press time, there was no word on whether the pundit had updated his take on Centrus following the Oklo development.

Nuclear energy is enjoying quite the sudden revival in the U.S. and as long as it follows an upward trajectory, Centrus is sure to benefit from it. This is undoubtedly a stock to watch.

Should you invest $1,000 in Centrus Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Centrus Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Centrus Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,871!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $875,479!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 998% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 174% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.