Why Centrus Energy Stock Was Soaring This Week

According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Centrus Energy (NYSEMKT: LEU) stock was having quite the run with an almost 21% price rise week to date as of early Friday morning. Investors clearly liked what they saw of the nuclear fuel and services supplier's latest set of quarterly earnings, released after Wednesday's market close.

A huge surprise on the bottom line

That's because Centrus absolutely crushed the average analyst estimate for its first-quarter profitability, and convincingly topped that for revenue.

The quarter saw Centrus book slightly over $73 million on the top line, a vast improvement over the less than $44 million it earned in the same period of 2024. In another impressive feat, it flipped hard into the black on the bottom line, reporting a more than $27 million ($1.60 per share) net profit one year after absorbing a loss of slightly over $6 million.

The bottom-line result was so far ahead of the consensus analyst estimate as to be on a different planet. Pundits tracking Centrus stock were expecting the company to post another loss, at $0.02 per share. The company also trounced the average pundit expectation of under $71 million for revenue.

Support at the highest levels of power

In one of those fortunate bits of timing, Centrus' fine quarter came on the heels of renewed interest in nuclear energy. President Donald Trump has flagged it as a segment worthy of revival and development, to the point where the Department of Energy published a document titled "11 Big Wins for Nuclear in Trump Administration's First 100 Days."

Momentum is clearly on the side of nuclear companies like Centrus, and its recent performance only makes the stock that much more compelling. This is certainly a company to watch in the coming months, and even years.

