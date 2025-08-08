Why Centrus Energy Stock Is Powering Higher This Week

Key Points Centrus Energy reported strong second-quarter 2025 financial results this week.

A Northland analyst revealed a bullish price target on Centrus stock.

Potential investors should do their due diligence on the company instead of weighing analysts' price targets too heavily.

Reversing course from its 13.6% decline last week, Centrus Energy (NYSEMKT: LEU) stock has rocketed steadily higher throughout this week. With the nuclear fuel company's report of second-quarter 2025 financial results earlier this week providing one catalyst, positive coverage of the stock from analysts has provided more fuel for the stock's rise.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Centrus Energy have climbed 12.8% from the end of last Friday's session through the close of trading on Thursday.

One analyst is especially charged up about Centrus stock

Reporting Q2 2025 revenue that surpassed analysts' expectations, Centrus delighted investors on Tuesday with a surprisingly good financial report. In addition to delivering the contracted amount of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) to the Department of Energy, Centrus reported a strong backlog that includes an extension of the HALEU contract through June 2026.

What's contributing to investors' excitement even further is the favorable opinion of Centrus stock that an analyst revealed on Thursday. Northland analyst Jeff Grampp boosted the Centrus price target to $275 from $205, maintaining an outperform rating. Based on the stock's closing price of $232.39 on Wednesday, Grampp's price target implies upside of 18.3%.

Should buying Centrus stock be a central consideration for investors right now?

While there are understandable reasons why shares are soaring this week, investors with Centrus on their radars must recognize that analysts' opinions on the stock are mixed. Last week, UBS set a $215 price target, while Roth Capital set a $108 price target on Wednesday. What does this all mean? Analysts don't always agree, and they often have shorter investing horizons than the multiyear holding periods we favor. Therefore, investors should take the analysts' price targets with a grain of salt.

That being said, Centrus is an interesting way to gain nuclear energy exposure, considering it's one of the few producers of HALEU, so investors should examine the company further on its merits before deciding if it's a smart choice.





Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.