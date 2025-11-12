Why Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Crushed the Market Today

Key Points

It's gearing up to take in a flood of fresh capital.

This is being effected in a secondary issue of its ADSes.

10 stocks we like better than Centessa Pharmaceuticals Plc ›

U.K.-headquartered biotech Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNTA) is drawing from the investor well for new financing, and the market is clearly pleased with the effort. On Wednesday, shares of the clinical-stage company surged 18% higher, obliterating the marginal (less than 0.1%) rise of the bellwether S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).

Going to the investor well

After market close, Centessa announced the pricing on an upcoming secondary issue of its American Depositary Shares (ADSes). Just under 11.63 million of these securities will be sold in an underwritten public offering priced at $21.50 apiece. The resulting gross proceeds should amount to roughly $250 million.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Centessa added that the underwriters of the issue, a syndicate that includes Jefferies and Guggenheim Securities, have been granted a 30-day option to collectively buy up to an additional 1.7 million-plus ADSes at the same price.

In a regulatory document, Centessa said it would utilize its share of the proceeds to help finance the continued development of its product pipeline. It would also use the monies for "general corporate purposes."

A drop in the bucket

Centessa aims to close the offering on or about this coming Friday, Nov. 14. While new equity issues tend to raise fears of dilution, this isn't much of a concern with the biotech. After all, it is already quite heavily capitalized, with a nearly $3.6 billion market cap as of Wednesday night.

Should you invest $1,000 in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Plc right now?

Before you buy stock in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Plc, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Centessa Pharmaceuticals Plc wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $612,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,184,044!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Centessa Pharmaceuticals Plc and Jefferies Financial Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.