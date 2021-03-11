Markets
Why Centennial Resource Development Stock Jumped as Much as 11% Today

What happened

Shares of onshore U.S. oil and natural gas driller Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV) were higher by roughly 11% at 2:30 p.m. EST today. There was no particular news out of the company, but one Wall Street analyst did make a slight change.

So what

Although Piper Sandler analyst Mark Lear didn't alter the firm's investment call on Centennial Resource Development, keeping the stock at a neutral rating, the target price was increased to $5.50 per share. That was up from $3 per share previously, but since the stock closed at $5.13 yesterday, it looks like the hike was probably more about catching up to the current price than anything else.

Still, investors tend to like it when analysts increase a stock's price target, so a rally today isn't shocking. That said, Centennial Resource Development's price is currently above $5.50 per share, so any good news that this target price increase was calling for looks like it has already been priced into the stock. That said, oil prices were notably higher, while natural gas prices were down a little, which suggests that energy price fluctuations might also be in play here.

Now what

Centennial Resource Development is a relatively small exploration and production company, with a modest $1.5 billion market cap. It also has a notable amount of leverage on its balance sheet, with a financial debt-to-equity ratio of around 2.6 times. The stock has benefited greatly from a shift in investor sentiment in the energy patch, as oil prices have been increasing (the shares are up 280% so far in 2021).

But this is not a stock for conservative investors since news from Wall Street or the oil patch can lead to material price swings -- higher and lower. Today is just one of many examples of this fact over the past year or so. Most long-term investors looking at the energy sector would be better off with a larger and financially stronger name.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

