Why Cenntro Electric Stock Fell 15% on Friday

What happened

Electronic car tech specialist Cenntro Electric (NASDAQ: CENN) was trading down by 15% as of 11:30 a.m ET Friday, compared to a 0.3% drop in the S&P 500.

The decline added to the significant losses investors in the small company have experienced of late. The stock has shed over 50% so far in 2022. Cenntro announced a completed acquisition before trading began on Friday, and that news put more focus on the company's exposure to a potentially slowing European market.

So what

Cenntro said it completed its planned purchase of a majority stake in the European division of Tropos Motors, which maintains large manufacturing and distribution centers. The terms of the deal included a direct payment plus the assumption of a portion of Tropos' debt.

The news was no surprise, as the deal had been announced previously, but it likely intensified investors' focus on Cenntro's growing exposure to the potentially volatile European selling market, where conflict, geopolitical concerns, and supply chain challenges might pressure sales and earnings over the short term.

Still, it's worth noting the Cenntro stock initially soared on news of the planned purchase, and Friday's slump just erased a small piece of that surge.

Now what

Cenntro is excited about the added production capacity and market access that this purchase will give it over the next few years. In the shorter term, meanwhile, investors should look for the commercial electronic vehicle specialist's first earnings report as a public company to happen within the next few weeks.

That announcement should contain more details about Cenntro's European sales trends, its integration of Tropos, and its sales outlook for the rest of 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Cenntro Electric Group Limited

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cenntro Electric Group Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.