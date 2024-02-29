Why Celsius Holdings Stock Made a Caffeinated Jump Today

Shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) bubbled more than 22% higher on Thursday morning, following a tasty earnings report. The stock closed Thursday's trading with a 20.4% gain.

Breaking down Celsius' earnings surprise

The health-conscious energy drink maker's fourth-quarter sales nearly doubled year over year, rising from $178 million to $347 million. The bottom line swung from a $0.12 loss per share to $0.17 of positive earnings per share. The analyst community's consensus targets stopped at $331 million and $0.15 per share, respectively.

Yummy returns on fiscal discipline and low-cost marketing

The rambunctious revenue growth suggests an intense commitment to optimal sales growth at any cost. Celsius, however, is actually applying a careful blend of effective marketing and surprisingly conservative fiscal management.

The company signed multiyear sponsorship deals with several MLS soccer clubs and one high-profile Formula One racing team in the fourth quarter, supported by an aggressive marketing campaign on social media. But Celsius relies heavily on word-of-mouth marketing, chiefly focused on the Celsius brand, rather than specific products or flavors.

As a result, adjusted sales and marketing expenses increased by just 45%, while the resulting sales almost doubled. Celsius is profitable from an earnings-based perspective, and free cash flow has been strongly positive for two years.

The stock isn't cheap, with valuation ratios soaring far above those of head-to-head rival Monster Energy. But the premium price makes sense in light of Celsius' high-octane business growth and surprisingly early access to positive profits.

The stock trades at a fresh all-time high after Thursday's big jump, and this is probably not the end of the energy drink maker's growth story. Every high-growth stock looks risky at first glance, and Celsius is no exception to that rule. Still, that healthy income statement has a calming effect -- and mighty PepsiCo wouldn't sign a long-term distribution partnership with a high-risk business teetering on the edge of financial disaster.

The road ahead looks bumpy. Celsius will probably experience a few sharp price drops along the way. Consider adding a modest Celsius position to your portfolio if you can handle that turbulence. I think there's a lot of fizz left in this energy brew.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Celsius and Monster Beverage. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

