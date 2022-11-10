Why Celsius Holdings Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) were moving higher today after the energy drink company posted strong results in its third-quarter earnings report.

As a result, the stock was up 12.1% as of 2:11 p.m. ET.

So what

Revenue continued to soar for Celsius, up 98% to $188.2 million in the third quarter, which crushed the analyst consensus at $162 million.

Revenue from the domestic market, which is by far its biggest, jumped 112% to $179.5 million, and gross margin increased from 39.7% to 41.8%, showing it's absorbing higher costs and improving profitability.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), meanwhile, jumped 142% to $24.8 million. But the company posted a wide loss reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $2.46 per share due to a one-time expense of $155.4 million for terminating a distributor contract.

The company also touted market share gains following its new distribution agreement with PepsiCo and said it was now the No. 3 energy drink in the country, with 4.9% share.

Now what

Celsius did not issue formal guidance, but recent sales trends indicate strong growth through the fourth quarter as well.

The company said Nielsen data showed sales up 118% year over year in the two weeks ended on Oct. 22, and it's now the second-largest energy drink brand on Amazon with 18% share, ahead of Red Bull but behind Monster.

It also placed an additional 550 coolers in stores across the country as it grows its store distribution.

Celsius won't be able to double its growth year over year forever, but the company still has a long distribution runway to penetrate, and the Pepsi agreement should help the beverage company maximize its growth potential.

10 stocks we like better than Celsius Holdings, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Celsius Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jeremy Bowman has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Celsius Holdings, Inc., and Monster Beverage. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.