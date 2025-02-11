Why Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) standing at $22.04, reflecting a +1.66% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 20.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 4.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.19%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.12, showcasing a 29.41% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $332.71 million, indicating a 4.24% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.48% lower. Currently, Celsius Holdings Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.02. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.67 of its industry.

One should further note that CELH currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Food - Miscellaneous industry stood at 2.42 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, finds itself in the bottom 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

