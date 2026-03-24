Why Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed the most recent trading day at $37.05, moving -6.57% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.84%.

The stock of company has fallen by 19.44% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 11.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of Celsius Holdings Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.29, showcasing a 61.11% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $748.64 million, up 127.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.57 per share and a revenue of $3.35 billion, demonstrating changes of +17.16% and +33.33%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.49% higher. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.82, so one might conclude that Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CELH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.