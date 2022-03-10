Why Cellectis Stock Rose 20.7% This Week

What happened

Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS), a French clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in genome engineering technology to fight cancer, saw its shares rise 20.7% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock closed at $3.53 on Friday, then opened at $3.62 on Monday before falling to its 52-week low of $3.43 shortly before the closing bell. It saw its highest point for the week on Thursday, when it reached $4.29 a share. The stock is down more than 80% over the past 12 months and has a 52-week high of $24.03.

So what

Much of the bounce was merely a reaction to what some saw as an opportunity to buy the stock on the dip. The company's pipeline consists of therapies in early-stage trials, so the payoff for investors is way down the line. Cellectis announced its fourth-quarter earnings and 2021 earnings last week, and it reported an annual earnings-per-share (EPS) loss of $2.55, compared to an EPS loss of $1.91 in 2020.

The company had its initial public offering in 2015 and is still in its infancy, so it's hard to tell how it will do in the long run. Cellectis is funding its research mostly from licensing relationships with privately owned Servier Pharmaceuticals and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO), but the $12 million it received last year in those licensing relationships didn't come close to paying for the company's research and development expenses of $129 million. Cellectis said it had $171.8 million in cash of Dec. 31 and that it should be enough cash to fund the company's operations until 2024 without seeking alternate funding.

Now what

Like any biotech stock, particularly a gene-editing stock, there's plenty of risk with Cellectis. The company is in Phase 1 trials for therapies to treat relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, refractory multiple myeloma, and relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Though it is further down the line, a more important milestone for Cellectis is its plan to file an investigational new drug application with the Food and Drug Administration this year for its therapy UCART20x22.

It's an allogenic dual CAR T-cell therapy that the company is testing as a therapy for released or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It will be the company's first product designed, developed, and manufactured in-house. That will be a big step for Cellectis, as its other product candidates are being developed as part of collaboration agreements with other companies.

10 stocks we like better than Cellectis

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cellectis wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.