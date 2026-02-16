Why CBRE (CBRE) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Have you evaluated the performance of CBRE Group's (CBRE) international operations during the quarter that concluded in December 2025? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this provider of real estate investment management services, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Our review of CBRE's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $11.63 billion, marking an increase of 11.8% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting CBRE's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Trends in CBRE's Revenue from International Markets

Of the total revenue, $1.64 billion came from United Kingdom during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 14.1%. This represented a surprise of +2.88% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $1.6 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $1.45 billion, or 14.1%, and $1.43 billion, or 13.8%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, All other countries contributed $3.57 billion in revenue, making up 30.7% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion, this meant a surprise of +6.61%. Looking back, All other countries contributed $3.08 billion, or 30%, in the previous quarter, and $3.11 billion, or 29.9%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

International Market Revenue Projections

Wall Street analysts expect CBRE to report a total revenue of $9.97 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 11.9% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from United Kingdom and All other countries are predicted to be 13.7%, and 28.4%, corresponding to amounts of $1.36 billion, and $2.83 billion, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $44.55 billion in total revenue, up 9.9% from the previous year. Revenues from United Kingdom and All other countries are expected to constitute 13.4% ($5.96 billion), and 27.9% ($12.44 billion) of the total, respectively.

In Conclusion

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for CBRE. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

At present, CBRE holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing CBRE Group's Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 17.1%, against a downturn of 1.7% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Finance sector, which counts CBRE among its entities, has depreciated by 0.9%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 9.2% versus the S&P 500's 1.7% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 2.7% over the same period.

