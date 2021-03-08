Why CBAK Energy Technology Stock Fell 19.6% in February

What happened

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ: CBAT) slumped 19.6% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The battery technology specialist's stock saw steep declines at the end of the month as investor confidence in growth-dependent tech stocks wavered.

CBAT data by YCharts.

The Chinese battery technology company's stock has surged over the past year amid signs that it might have big growth opportunities in the electric vehicle (EV) market, but it remains vulnerable to volatility. With EV stocks suffering substantial sell-offs at the end of last month, it's not surprising that CBAK shares saw a steep pullback.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

CBAK unveiled new battery technology on Feb. 19. The company's Special 26650 battery is a variation on its existing 26650 lithium rechargeable battery line and has been designed to function in ultra-low-temperature environments.

CBAK shares briefly popped following the announcement, but the subsequent slump for the broader tech sector dragged them into negative territory. Growth stocks have powered the market's gains over the last year, and EV stocks have been particularly hot. However, investors appear to be adopting a more cautious valuation approach, and that means CBAK could see continued volatility.

Now what

CBAK's stock has continued to slide early in March. The company's share price is down roughly 22% in the month so far.

CBAT data by YCharts.

CBAK has a market capitalization of roughly $408 million and is valued at approximately 10 times this year's expected sales. Despite the recent pullback, its shares have still soared roughly 862% over the past year. If the company can establish a foothold as a provider of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, it could enjoy strong growth going forward, but investors have to keep the stock's impressive run and speculative outlook in mind.

10 stocks we like better than CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.