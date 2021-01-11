Why CBAK Energy Stock Just Dropped 6%

What happened

Shares of Chinese battery maker CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ: CBAT) stock are down 6.5% as of 12:50 p.m. EST Monday, and they're falling on no obvious bad news. More than that -- they are falling despite what appears to be pretty good news.

So what

This morning, CBAK announced that it is partnering with No. 4 Chinese domestic automaker JAC Motors in a three-year strategic agreement to jointly develop "cylindrical lithium-ion batteries and battery packs, including the 46800 model," for use in JAC electric cars.

As CBAK noted, in addition to its role as a leading Chinese automaker on the domestic market, JAC has exported over 640,000 vehicles to the international market," which seems to imply the ability for CBAK to expand its reach internationally as well.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

And yet, CBAK stock is down on the news. Why?

Well, investors may have reservations about such details as the fact that the press release didn't include any statement on supply volumes or the value of the contract to CBAK. The company also wasn't very clear on when production of the new batteries would commence, or when they might begin finding their way into actual automobiles being bought by actual consumers. While that is certainly implied in the press release, what CBAK actually said was only that the companies will be "broadly ... working together ... to advance the technology of automotive power batteries and actively explore the implementation of a partnership model that is both effective and capable of advancing their businesses going forward" -- which sounds kind of fuzzy.

Absent any other clear reasons for today's declining stock price, I can only conclude it's the lack of specifics that has investors concerned that this deal may not be as big as first meets the eye.

10 stocks we like better than CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.