Why Cava Group (CAVA) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Cava Group (CAVA) closed the most recent trading day at $93.80, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

The Mediterranean restaurant chain's shares have seen an increase of 18.94% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.62%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cava Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 15, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.14, signifying a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $330.46 million, up 27.59% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.55 per share and a revenue of $1.19 billion, signifying shifts of +30.95% and +23.91%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cava Group. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.67% downward. As of now, Cava Group holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Cava Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 168.9. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.9 for its industry.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

