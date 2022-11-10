Why Cathie Wood's ARKK Innovation ETF Is Up Over 10% Today

Cathie Wood's flagship fund, the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK), is having its best day ever. In the video below, I break down the fund's historic rise and fall from the pandemic lows. Is the ARKK ETF a buy now, or is more pain ahead in this bear market?

*Stock prices used in the video were during the trading day of Nov. 10, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 10, 2022.

Eric Cuka has positions in ARK Innovation ETF, Unity Software Inc., and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Unity Software Inc. and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.