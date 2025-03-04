Why Caterpillar Stock Slumped Today

Shares in Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) were down by 3.2% as of 11:30 a.m. ET today. There's little doubt over the reason for the decline: the coming into effect of 25% tariffs on products imported from Mexico and Canada, alongside raising tariffs on products from China to 20%.

Why Caterpillar is impacted

The sell-off is understandable given the company's negative exposure to an escalation in trade tensions. Caterpillar is a truly international company in its sales and operations. It has more employees outside the US (61,400) than it does in the US (51,500) , and it has plenty of competitors in local and regional markets across all of its businesses.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

As such, an escalation of trade conflict could lead to its products becoming uncompetitive due to retaliatory tariff action. In addition, Caterpillar has numerous manufacturing plants worldwide, including plants in China and Mexico. An increase in tariffs is likely to increase the costs of components manufactured at these plants, and that will eat into profit margin.

In addition, as investors learned from the supply chain crisis that followed the COVID lockdowns, trade disruptions can significantly raise the cost of procuring supplies and create logistical nightmares as supply chains adjust to a new pricing environment.

Finally, if the tariff actions lead to a series of retaliatory actions that negatively impact the global growth environment, Caterpillar's construction machinery sales will be hit. Worse, its commodity-related sales (mining machinery, oil and gas equipment, and construction machinery for energy projects) will be severely hit if capital spending plans are cut due to tariffs on commodities.

Time to panic?

Perhaps not. The tariffs can be eased once President Donald Trump achieves his aims.

Should you invest $1,000 in Caterpillar right now?

Before you buy stock in Caterpillar, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Caterpillar wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $699,020!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.