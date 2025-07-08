Why Caterpillar Stock Jumped 11.5% in June

Key Points Caterpillar raised its dividend per share by 7% in June.

The company grew its backlog by a record $5 billion in the first quarter.

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock handily outperformed the markets in June, rallying 11.5%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), meanwhile, gained 4.9% and 4.3%, respectively.

Tailwinds were aplenty for shares of the mining and construction equipment giant, including a dividend hike, multiple analyst ratings upgrades, and a trade truce between the U.S. and China.

Caterpillar's dividends continue to grow

Caterpillar has extensive global operations, and China is an important market for the company. That is why the stock rose after President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with China on June 10.

A day later, Caterpillar raised its dividend per share by 7%, marking its 31st consecutive year of dividend increases. Caterpillar confirmed that it continues to generate robust free cash flows from its core machinery, energy, and transportation (ME&T) businesses despite a challenging business environment, and put to rest investors' concerns about its ability to grow dividends.

That also caught analysts' attention, encouraging many to reiterate or upgrade their price targets on Caterpillar stock in June. For example, while Citigroup analyst Kyle Menges raised Caterpillar stock's price target to $420 per share from $370 a share, analysts at Bank of America reiterated their price objective of $385 a share.

Analysts at Bank of America and Bernstein see strong growth potential in Caterpillar's E&T segment. Bank of America expects E&T to be a key earnings growth driver for the company, driven by trends like global energy demand and higher spending in oil and gas pipelines, power generation, and data centers. All these factors should push demand for Caterpillar's engines, power generation systems, and turbines.

Why Caterpillar stock is a buy on every dip

Caterpillar provided great insight into its expectations for 2025 at a recent earnings conference call. Although the company expects lower sales from its construction industries and resource industries (mining equipment) businesses this year, it projects continued strength in energy and transportation to offset much of the weakness.

Because of its diverse business, Caterpillar expects only a slight fall in revenue for the full year because of tariffs, if at all. Caterpillar, in fact, saw a strong order flow in the first quarter, and its backlog grew by a record $5 billion, or 17% sequentially. The company now expects to generate ME&T free cash flow at the "top half" of its guidance range of $5 billion to $10 billion.

If you ask me, Caterpillar is one of the finest and few iconic American companies you'd want to buy at every dip and hold forever.

