Why Is Catalyst (CPRX) Up 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX). Shares have added about 8.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Catalyst due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Catalyst Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Catalyst reported adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share for the second quarter of 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings of 53 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues, the majority of which comprised product revenues, amounted to $122.7 million in the reported quarter, representing growth of 23% year over year. The recorded figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $111.6 million.

Quarter in Detail

Firdapse generated sales worth $77.4 million in the second quarter, up 19.2% year over year. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $72.5 million and our estimate of $72.9 million, driven by the organic sales growth of Firdapse. The drug has been witnessing strong demand and increasing prescription rates from LEMS patients, as well as continued diagnosis of new LEMS patients.

Catalyst also started recording sales of its newest epilepsy asset, Fycompa, from the first quarter of 2023. In 2023, CPRX acquired the U.S. rights for Fycompa (perampanel) CIII from Eisai Co., Ltd. This acquisition diversified the company’s portfolio by adding a commercial-stage epilepsy asset.

Fycompa generated robust net product revenues of $36.5 million in second-quarter 2024, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33.2 million as well as our model estimate of $33.6 million. Fycompa sales recorded year-over-year growth of 5.7%.

In the third quarter of 2023, CPRX acquired exclusive rights to manufacture and supply Agamree from Santhera Pharmaceuticals through a licensing agreement.

In late 2023, the FDA approved Agamree for treating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in patients aged two years and older, which gave Catalyst a third approved product. The drug was commercially launched in the United States in the middle of March 2024.

In the first full quarter of commercialization since launch, Agamree generated revenues worth $8.7 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6 million and our estimate of $5.2 million. Per Catalyst, early indicators for the drug’s U.S. launch suggest strong demand that exceeds initial expectations.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $3 million in the reported quarter, down 25% year over year.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses totaled $40.7 million, up 43% from $28.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. This uptick in costs is primarily due to the launch of Agamree and the cumulative commercial and marketing activities to support three commercial products compared with two in 2023.

As of Jun 30, 2024, Catalyst had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $375.7 million compared with $310.4 million as of Mar 31, 2024.

2024 Financial Guidance Updated

Catalyst continues to expect total revenues in the range of $455-$475 million for the full year, boosted by the continued growth of Firdapse, Fycompa and additional net product revenues from Agamree. The company believes that the total revenue figure for 2024 will lie toward the high end of its projected range.

For 2024, the company continues to expect Firdapse revenues between $295 million and $310 million and Fycompa revenues in the $130-$135 million band. Catalyst, however, increased its revenue guidance for Agamree in the range of $35-$40 million from the previously guided range of $25-$30 million, based on the promising demand trend and an encouraging payer landscape.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted 5.14% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Catalyst has a great Growth Score of A, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Catalyst has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Catalyst belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, Corcept Therapeutics (CORT), has gained 0.1% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended June 2024.

Corcept reported revenues of $163.8 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +39.1%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares with $0.25 a year ago.

Corcept is expected to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -7.1%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +2%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Corcept. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.