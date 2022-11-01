Why Catalent Stock Plummeted by Nearly 25% Today

What happened

Specialty healthcare-company Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) was looking anything but special to investors on Tuesday. Its share price saw a queasy drop of nearly 25% on the day, following the release of dispiriting quarterly results.

So what

For its first quarter of fiscal 2023, Catalent booked net revenue of $1.02 billion. This was essentially flat on a year-over-year basis. More alarmingly, non-GAAP (adjusted) net income declined by 52% over that stretch to hit $61 million, or $0.34 per share.

Both of those figures missed analyst estimates by quite some distance. On average, prognosticators tracking the stock were anticipating $1.08 billion on the top line and a much higher per-share, adjusted net income of $0.58.

Catalent, which has an interesting niche as a provider of delivery and development solutions for healthcare companies, saw a slump in biologics -- the larger of its two reporting segments. That operation's net revenue fell 2% to $523 million for the period. This was offset by an 11% gain for pharma and consumer health, which took in $499 million.

Now what

Compounding that precipitous drop in profitability, Catalent lowered its full-year guidance for both net revenue and adjusted net income.

For the former, it's now expecting $4.625 billion to $4.875 billion; previously, it was guiding for a range of $4.975 billion to $5.225 billion. As for adjusted net income, that's now anticipated to come in at $567 million to $648 million, which is quite some distance down from the previous forecast of $660 million to $730 million.

10 stocks we like better than Catalent

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Catalent wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.