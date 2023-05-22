Why Catalent Stock Could Only Inch Higher Today

What happened

Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) investors are clearly an optimistic bunch, as lately they've been taking not-so-bad-news very positively and trading up the stock. This dynamic was clearly in force on Monday; despite a recommendation downgrade from a leading investment bank, the stock nevertheless rose on the day...if only slightly. It crawled 0.9% higher, which was good enough to match the S&P 500 index's modest rise.

So what

JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE: JPM) Julia Qin was the person behind the downgrade. She shifted her recommendation on Catalent stock to neutral; previously she ranked it as an overweight (buy, in other words). She also took a giant pair of scissors to her price target, reducing this by exactly 50% to $45 per share.

Catalent has been a troubled company of late, and caution is clearly warranted. Qin is concerned that the company has numerous accounting issues, and that its recent operational adjustments are only slight.

The analyst also pointed out the uncomfortable fact that Catalent very recently reduced its full-year 2023 guidance. It now expects $4.25 billion to $4.35 billion in revenue, notably down from the nearly $4.63 billion to almost $4.88 billion of its preceding guidance.

That was compounded by a steep reduction in projected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). That line item is now forecast to be $725 million to $775 million for the year; formerly, the specialty healthcare company was guiding for $1.22 billion to $1.3 billion.

Now what

Yet Catalent stock actually rallied when that update was provided, and the resilient shares also fended off the blow of Qin's downgrade. The company has had far more discouraging news to report lately -- such as the most recent delay of its latest quarterly earnings release, and a potential stock market delisting.

The JPMorgan recommendation downshift is obviously a "no disastrous news is good news" situation, but that doesn't mean by any stretch that Catalent is in a good place right now.

10 stocks we like better than Catalent

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Catalent wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 22, 2023

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.