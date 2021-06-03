Why Castor Maritime Stock Popped After Earnings

What happened

Investors in Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock are having a very good day Thursday.

In 10:10 a.m. EDT trading, shares of the dry bulk shipper jumped a solid 18.5% in response to news that Castor had finally become profitable again -- after four straight quarters of trying and failing.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

In Castor Maritime's Q1 2021 earnings report, released this morning, the shipper says it earned $1.1 million ($0.02 per share) on quarterly sales of $7 million. That was a big change from the $0.68 in losses Castor reported in the year-ago quarter, and the company's sales increased 159% year over year, turning Q1 into what CEO Petros Panagiotidis calls "a transformational period" for the business.

And Castor Maritime intends to build on this momentum. Since the year began, Castor says it has acquired one Capesize transport vessel and seven Kamsarmax and four Panamax dry bulk carriers, as well as one Aframax, five Aframax/LR2, and two MR1 tankers -- 20 new ships in all, giving the company a fleet of 18 dry bulk carriers and eight fuel tankers.

Now what

The diversification into oil shipping insulates Castor Maritime from the volatility of the dry bulk shipping market somewhat. And yet the company's fleet still remains heavily weighted toward the dry bulk industry. This could be a problem because although the Baltic Dry Index (which tracks the rates that dry bulk shipping companies can charge for hauling dry bulk goods such as coal, iron pellets, and grain) remains up 84% for the year, it's fallen 22.5% since peaking on May 5 -- and continues to drift lower.

If the declines in the BDI reverse, or even merely slow, the rest of 2021 could continue to produce strong results for Castor Maritime and its investors. But keep an eye on the BDI either way, because if it does continue to decline, the fact that Castor has tripled the size of its dry bulk fleet could foreshadow a similar increase in its losses.

10 stocks we like better than Castor Maritime Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Castor Maritime Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.