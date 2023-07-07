Why Castle Biosciences Stock Is Crushing It Today

What happened

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) stock was absolutely crushing it on Friday, with shares skyrocketing 54.4% as of 11:47 a.m. ET. The huge gain came after Novitas, a regional Medicare administrative contractor, said that it is withdrawing a draft policy that would not have covered Castle's DecisionDx cancer tests for squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) and melanoma.

In addition, Castle announced that it will present new data for its DecisionDx-SCC and DecisionDx-Melanoma tests this weekend. The company is scheduled for a podium presentation and a poster presentation at the American Head & Neck Society's (AHNS) 11th International Conference on Head and Neck Cancer in Montreal.

So what

Novitas' move is definitely the bigger catalyst for Castle. The genetic-testing stock plunged in June following the initial draft policy that would have denied coverage for DecisionDx-SCC. Today's gains recaptured much of that sell-off.

This reversal by the Medicare administrative contractor came as a complete shock. Novitas' original local coverage determination (LCD) was scheduled to go into effect on July 17, 2023.

Castle's presentations this weekend, on the other hand, probably won't have huge surprises. The study for which the company plans to present data for DecisionDx-SCC expands on a previously published study.

Now what

Novitas stated that it plans to create a new draft LCD for Castle's DecisionDx tests. This draft policy will be released for public comment at some point in the near future.

It remains uncertain whether Novitas will ultimately decide to fully cover DecisionDx-SCC and DecisionDx-Melanoma. However, Castle at least now has a temporary reprieve.

10 stocks we like better than Castle Biosciences

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Castle Biosciences wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 3, 2023

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Castle Biosciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.