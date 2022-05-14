Why Casino Stocks Soared This Week to Beat Out the Stock Market

What happened

Shares of both Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) finished the week in the black, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, while Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) erased most of a large deficit after Shanghai officials announced they will end weeks of strict lockdowns and attempt to reopen again in a few days.

Sands ended the week up 1.1% from where it closed last Friday after having been down 12% going into the last day of trading, while Wynn was essentially flat after having been down by a like percentage.

Although Caesars still ended the week off 8%, it had been down as much as 19% during the week, so it made up almost as much ground as its peers.

So what

China has dealt harshly with its citizens to contain new outbreaks of COVID-19, with the Shanghai population of 25 million people absolutely forbidden from leaving their homes, oftentimes not even allowing for deliveries, leading to massive food shortages. Beijing has been subject to similar forced lockdowns.

It's having a rippling effect across numerous industries as global trade and supply chains have also been impacted by the lockdowns. According to Reuters, restaurants, malls, and entertainment and tourist venues have been closed, bus, subway, and taxi service has been suspended, and residents have been forced to remain in their buildings with almost daily COVID-19 testing required.

Since the lockdowns began at the end of March, the casino stocks are still down even after Friday's rally, with Las Vegas Sands off 11%, Wynn down 17%, and Caesars down 28%.

Now what

The reason casinos have fell as hard as they have is because mainland China is the largest source of tourism for Macao, the only place in China where it's legal to gamble. Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong are all major cities that contribute to Macao casino revenue. The lockdowns kept visitors from coming to the casinos.

While easing lockdowns is a positive step, casino stocks will unlikely see any benefit initially, and maybe for some time to come as gambling is not about to be the first thing people who have been short of food and necessities will think about.

10 stocks we like better than Las Vegas Sands

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Las Vegas Sands wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.