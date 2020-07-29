Markets
Why Casino Stocks Like Caesars Are Higher Today

Rhian Hunt
Multiple casino company stocks are up today following a report on June revenues from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, which revealed the results of the first month of resumed Las Vegas operations following the full COVID-19 shutdown earlier in the year. Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) was a major gainer, with its shares bid up +10.74% at market close.

According to the Gaming Board's report, casinos in Nevada won $1.04 billion last year in June 2019. The figure dropped -45.6% this year, with the Silver State's casinos raking in a June total of $566.8 million. Those casinos on the Las Vegas Strip fared the worst, seeing winnings plummet -61.4%, while downtown Vegas gaming establishments experienced a -55% plunge.

Casinos in Reno, Nevada, and other Washoe County locations lost far fewer winnings, with just a -6.84% decline in June winnings year over year. Elko County, including Wendover, registered a -2.14% slump in winnings, while the take in the Carson Valley area hardly suffered at all with a -1.73% change. Fiscal-year gaming win is down -21.7% overall.


Caesars wasn't the only casino operator to gain following the report. MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) gained +4.5% today, just a day after it saw a +5% stock market jump on news of a fresh stimulus package moving ahead. Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) popped +10.99%, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) ended the day up +2.62%, and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) hit the jackpot with +8.82% gains, among others. There was no analyst consensus on June winnings, but the overall take of slightly more than 50% of June 2019's figure seemed to strike investors as better-than-anticipated results for the first month of relaunched operations.

