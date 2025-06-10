Why Casey's General Stores Stock Soared to a New All-Time High Today

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) stock surged Tuesday following the company's latest quarterly report. The gas station and convenience store operator's share price closed out the day's trading up 11.5% and set a new all-time high in the session.

After yesterday's market close, Casey's reported results for the fourth quarter of its 2025 fiscal year, which ended April 30. The business posted sales and earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations, and the company also announced strong forward guidance and a dividend hike that delighted investors.

Strong Q4 results help power big gains for Casey's stock

Casey's posted earnings per share of $2.63 on sales of $3.99 billion in the fourth quarter of its last fiscal year. The performance came in significantly better than the average Wall Street analyst estimate, which had called for earnings per share of $1.92 and revenue of $3.93 billion. Same-store sales increased 1.7% year over year in the period, and new store openings helped push overall sales up 10.8% compared to the previous year's quarter. Earnings per share were up 12.4% year over year.

Casey's issues significant dividend increase and promising guidance

In conjunction with its latest quarterly report, Casey's announced that it was increasing its quarterly dividend 14% to $0.57 per share. The increased marked the company's 26th straight year of delivering annual dividend growth. The company's forward yield is still less than 0.5%, but recent momentum for increases suggests that Casey's could have some appeal as a dividend growth stock.

Along with the solid payout increase, Casey's delivered some encouraging guidance for its new fiscal year. The company expects same-store sales will rise between 2% and 5%, and it also anticipates opening at least 80 new stores through internal construction initiatives and mergers and acquisitions. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to be up between 10% and 12% annually.

Between the strong Q4 results, a substantial dividend payout increase, and the company's targets for fiscal 2026, there was a lot to like in Casey's latest financial update.

