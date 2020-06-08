Markets
CVNA

Why Carvana Surged 16% in May

Contributor
Andrew Tseng The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) rose 16.1% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, taking the stock from $80 per share to $93 per share. For context, that came on the heels of a massive rebound that had already lifted the stock up from its pandemic-plunge low of just $29 per share.

So what

On May 6, the online used car retailer reported encouraging first-quarter financial results, which contributed to the stock's surge. In the quarter, the company sold 52,427 cars to its retail customers for year-over-year growth of 43%. Sales had been exceeding prior expectations up until mid-March, when demand slowed down substantially. This continued into April when retail used car unit sales fell approximately 30% year-over-year early in the month.

However, in the weeks since then, sales rebounded to approximately 20% to 30% year-over-year growth, which the company believes is far better growth than the rest of the industry is experiencing.

A young woman sitting in a car being handed the keys.

Image source: Getty Images.

Clearly, the company's online used car selling model and the "touchless delivery experience" it implemented in March are helping the company rapidly gain market share within the U.S. used car market.

In addition, Carvana also shored up its balance sheet by selling $600 million of new Class A common shares to certain existing shareholders, including $25 million each to Earnest Garcia III, the company's founder, and Earnest Garcia II, the company's largest shareholder. 

Now what

While no one knows exactly what the future holds for the economy or the used car industry, Carvana is well-positioned to continue to gain market share.

In normal times, the company's rapid growth and market share gains can be attributed to its extremely large used car selection, an entirely online and home delivery experience, and its competitive prices. Those attributes are even more compelling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors should consider Carvana a clear long-term winner and potentially 2020's best profit opportunity

10 stocks we like better than Carvana Co.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carvana Co. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Andrew Tseng owns shares of Carvana Co. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular