Why Carvana Stock Was Bouncing Higher Today

What happened

During a volatile week, shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were moving higher Wednesday morning, recovering from the sell-off that occurred Monday after management announced another round of layoffs and the stock got downgraded by analysts.

A Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday night showing that Carvana Chief Product Officer Daniel Gill bought 133,000 shares of the stock for roughly $1 million on Monday seems to be giving the used car e-commerce stock a boost. As of 11:51 a.m. ET, it was up by 15%.

So what

It's no secret that Carvana is in the midst of a liquidity crisis that could force it into bankruptcy. On Friday, the company announced another round of layoffs, dismissing 1,500 workers as it seeks to cut costs.

Used car prices are falling sharply, leaving Carvana with billions of dollars of depreciating inventory, and interest rates are rising, making auto loans for buyers more expensive. In its most recent earnings report, the company said it has more than $4 billion in liquidity it can access, but some analysts still think the company could run out of cash within a year.

Continued borrowing may help the company survive, but that would only put it in a deeper hole and make it even more difficult for Carvana to reach profitability. It has lost roughly $1 billion in free cash flow over the last year.

As for Gill's stock purchase, his specific motivation is unclear, but generally, insider buying is seen as a sign that those who know the company best think the stock will go up.

Now what

With benchmark interest rates expected to keep rising and used vehicle prices still falling -- they fell by 2.4% from September to October -- things seem likely to get worse for Carvana in the near term.

The silver lining here is that the stock has fallen so far -- it's down by 97% from its peak last year -- that investors seem to be anticipating a bankruptcy. If Carvana survives, its stock will have a lot of upside potential, but the next few months will be challenging for the company, to say the least.

10 stocks we like better than Carvana Co.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carvana Co. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Carvana Co. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.