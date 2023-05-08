Why Carvana Stock Skyrocketed Again Today

What happened

Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were surging for the second session in a row as a short squeeze in the aftermath of last Thursday's earnings report seemed to carry the stock higher again.

Carvana stock closed up 26.1% on Monday, building on momentum from last Friday.

So what

Carvana, the online used car dealer whose stock crashed last year on bankruptcy concerns, impressed investors in its first-quarter earnings report as the company took meaningful cost-cutting steps and showed a path to profitability, though it's still operating at a loss.

As a result, the stock jumped 24% on Friday and added another 26% as an extended short squeeze seemed to help the post-earnings momentum continue.

As of mid-April, 70% of Carvana's float was sold short, meaning most investors were betting on it to fall.

That set the stock up for a short squeeze on good news as 50 million shares changed hands today, more than half of the shares outstanding and more than triple its daily average volume over the last three months.

Now what

The high percentage of shares sold short gives Carvana more room to run, especially as the company expects profitability to continue to improve in Q2, forecasting positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

In Q1, revenue fell 25% as the company scaled back on inventory, but it narrowed its adjusted EBITDA margin from -10% to just -0.9%, a clear sign of progress.

Carvana still has a lot of work to do to get on a long-term path to profitability, but the stock has a lot of upside potential if it can get there.

10 stocks we like better than Carvana

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carvana wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2023

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Carvana. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.