Why Carvana Stock Popped Today

Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were moving higher today after the online used car retailer delivered strong results in its first-quarter earnings report, easily beating estimates and tamping down concerns about an impact from tariffs.

As of 2:41 p.m. ET, the stock was up 12.4% on the news.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Carvana keeps climbing

Carvana reported a 46% increase in unit growth in the quarter to 133,898 vehicles, leading to revenue of $4.23 billion, up 38% from the quarter a year ago and ahead of estimates at $4 billion.

Profitability remained strong as adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) more than doubled to $488 million, and the company reported net income of $373 million, or $1.51 per share, up from $0.23 in the quarter a year ago and beating the consensus at $0.75.

Carvana outgrew industry peers in the quarter, and CEO Ernie Garcia touted the company's growth prospects, saying, "We are incredibly well positioned for the path ahead and have very clear visibility to even stronger financial performance, much larger scales, and even better customer experiences." He also said that tariffs would have a greater impact on new car prices than used car prices.

What's next for Carvana

Carvana said it expected units sold and adjusted EBITDA to increase sequentially, though it didn't give specific figures. It also said it's on track to deliver significant growth in units sold and adjusted EBITDA for the full year.

Finally, it gave new long-term guidance calling for 3 million retail units per year at an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.5% in the next five to 10 years.

With a target like that, Carvana has its sights squarely on growth. The used car market is massive, and Carvana is executing well just a little more than two years after nearly falling into bankruptcy. Based on that guidance, there's still plenty of upside potential for the stock, though it is pricey.

Should you invest $1,000 in Carvana right now?

Before you buy stock in Carvana, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Carvana wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $623,103!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $717,471!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 909% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 162% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Carvana. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.