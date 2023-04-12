Why Carvana Stock Is Plunging Today

What happened

Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were falling fast today, likely after investors drove the stock up higher yesterday in response to rival CarMax's better-than-expected earnings report.

But Carvana investors are reversing their optimism today, likely as they realize that the U.S. economy is still in a precarious position. The company's stock was down by 6.4% as of 12:03 p.m. ET.

So what

Carvana's stock spiked yesterday after competitor CarMax beat analysts' earnings estimate for its latest quarter. But investors appear to be rethinking their optimism, instead focusing on other news today, including a comment from a Federal Reserve official about more work to be done to bring down inflation.

The Consumer Price Index rose just 0.1% in March, lower than an expected 0.2% increase, which initially gave investors a lot of optimism. However, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said in a CNBC interview today that despite potentially reaching peak inflation, "we still have a ways to go."

Adding to the economic worries today was the fact that the International Monetary Fund said that a hard landing for the U.S. economy is "within the realm of possibilities" for the U.S. economy.

Carvana's investors are likely especially sensitive to this news because the company's business is suffering right now and there have been concerns about the viability of its business model.

Now what

Investors are likely concerned that if the Federal Reserve needs to continue to raise interest rates, it could further reduce vehicle demand from potential Carvana customers. Additionally, if the rate hikes end up spurring a recession, it could slow down demand for vehicles even further.

Carvana is already losing lots of money right now and trying to cut costs, but a slowing economy could hamper the company's plans and compound the company's financial difficulties.

10 stocks we like better than Carvana

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carvana wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2023

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CarMax. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.