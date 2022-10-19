Why Carvana Stock Hit the Brakes Today

What happened

Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were crashing today after a Wells Fargo analyst cut the company's price target, just one day after a Wedbush analyst downgraded the stock and cut his price target for its shares.

Making matters worse for the company is the fact that Carvana has been facing legal issues in some states in response to how it handled the transfer of car ownership to some of its customers.

As a result, the automotive stock was down 18% today as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

So what

Yesterday, Wedbush analyst Seth Basham cut his price target for Carvana's stock to $15, down from $50, and downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform.

Basham said in an investor note that the market conditions have deteriorated, the company is burning through its cash, and its current cost structure will make it difficult to reach profitability, according to The Fly.

Then today, Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem lowered his price target for Carvana's stock to $30, from $35, and maintained his hold rating on the stock.

Fadem said that the company "likely represents the most levered play on an eventual recovery, but today, we simply see too many [near-term] hurdles to call a bottom."

The analyst also believes that the number of vehicle units sold in Carvana's third quarter (which will be reported on Nov. 3) will fall below analysts' expectations.

Now what

Some analysts may be more cautious about Carvana's stock right as the company continues to battle legal and regulatory issues in some states.

Some of the issues stem from Carvana allegedly failing to properly register some vehicles it had sold, resulting in some customers not being able to legally drive the vehicles they purchased, according to reporting by Barron's.

When you add the company's legal problems with recent comments from analysts, it's not surprising to see the company's share price crash today.

10 stocks we like better than Carvana Co.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carvana Co. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.