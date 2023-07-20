Why Carvana Stock Got Crushed Today

What happened

Shares of used car company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) fell as much as 17.5% in trading on Thursday as analysts downgraded the stock and investors wondered if shares rose too high too fast. At 3 p.m. ET, shares were down 14.8% on the day.

So what

Shares of Carvana jumped yesterday on better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. The most impressive number was $6,520 in gross profit per vehicle, which drove positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter. But Carvana did report a net loss of $105 million for the quarter.

A complex debt restructuring deal that reduces cash interest payment in the next two years in turn for more debt and issued equity will alleviate some pain but doesn't solve the company's long-term problems. That's one reason RBC downgraded the stock today, which is putting downward pressure on shares.

Now what

The reality is that Carvana's stock had probably run too far too fast. Shares are still up over 900% this year following the company's improving financial performance. And most of that increase was because the company didn't go bankrupt, like many observers thought.

But this doesn't mean Carvana's business is in good shape. In the second quarter, Carvana barely made enough gross profit to pay for selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses. It didn't make enough to pay the $155 million interest bill. And in the third quarter, management expects units sold to be similar, SG&A costs to be similar, but gross profit to only be "above $5,000." It looks like losses will continue, and with that being the case this is a stock I'm staying out of today.

10 stocks we like better than Carvana

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carvana wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 17, 2023

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.