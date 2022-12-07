Why Carvana Stock Crashed Today

What happened

Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were down by close to 35% as of 11:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday after Wedbush analyst Seth Basham downgraded the stock to underperform over the company's bankruptcy risk.

A weak environment for vehicle sales has put pressure on the company's financials this year, causing the stock to fall sharply, and investors don't see an easy way for Carvana to steer its way out of this mess.

So what

Basham's downgrade came after Bloomberg broke the news late Tuesday that a group of creditors holding the majority of Carvana's debt have joined together to negotiate with the company. The analyst believes a debt restructuring will leave the stock worthless in a bankruptcy situation.

Inflation, a weak economy, falling vehicle sales, and falling used car prices have created a perfect storm for Carvana. Its lower revenues are putting stress on a business that is saddled with $6.5 billion of net debt.

With revenue down, the company is spending cash to fund operations that it can't afford. Through the first nine months of 2022, Carvana's interest expense tripled year over year to $333 million, which could put the company in a cash crunch.

Now what

The Wedbush analyst set a price target of $1 for the stock -- around 85% lower than Carvana's Tuesday's closing price of $6.71, and still well below the $4.32 it was trading at as of 11:40 a.m. ET Wednesday. Long-term investors are usually well-advised to not put too much weight on analysts' ratings, which are heavily weighted toward short-term performance targets. But this is an analyst call worth paying attention to.

Carvana is now down by more than 98% from its peak, but investors should tread carefully before calling the stock a bargain. The company not only has weak financials ahead of a possible recession, but it also faces stiff competition from the likes of CarMax, which is a very profitable business, and other car dealerships that are investing in home delivery.

10 stocks we like better than Carvana

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carvana wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CarMax. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.