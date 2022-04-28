Why Carvana Shares Plunged 11% Today

What happened

Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) fell by as much as 11% in early trading on Thursday after the online used car dealer announced that it had finalized a debt deal. Shares recovered slightly as the session progressed, but were still down 8.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET.

So what

On Monday, the company announced plans for a $2.275 billion debt offering and $1 billion preferred stock sale to fund its $2.2 billion acquisition of ADESA, which was announced in February. On Thursday, though, it announced that it had abandoned the preferred stock offering and increased the size of the debt sale to $3.275 billion. That debt ultimately sold with an interest rate of 10.25% after the market closed Wednesday.

The shocking figure here is the interest rate. An interest rate over 10% is firmly in "junk bond" territory -- the level that bond buyers demand when they think there's a fairly high risk of default. If bond investors think Carvana is high risk, then maybe stock investors need to adjust their risk expectations for the stock as well.

Now what

Carvana is in a tough position, with the stock falling, debt costs rising, and losses accumulating. In the first quarter, the company lost $506 million and burned $593 million in cash from operations. That's unsustainable for the long term, and it's not clear how the company will turn its operations around. This isn't a stock I would jump into on this latest price cut. I'd need to see it generating positive cash from operations before I'd consider being a buyer.

10 stocks we like better than Carvana Co.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carvana Co. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Carvana Co. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.