Why Is Carvana Expecting Y/Y Decline in Retail GPU in Q2?

Carvana Co.’s CVNA retail gross profit per unit (GPU) was relatively stable in the first quarter of 2026 but declined slightly from the prior-year period. A key factor behind the decline was the company's continued success in optimizing its logistics network, enabling faster vehicle deliveries over shorter distances. This improvement helped reduce logistics expense per retail unit sold to an all-time low.



As outbound shipping distances declined, Carvana also lowered the shipping fees charged to customers, passing the cost savings directly to them. While this enhanced customer value, it negatively affected retail GPU in both the fourth quarter of the previous year and the first quarter of the current year. Consequently, non-GAAP retail GPU declined by $58 year over year, primarily due to higher non-vehicle costs and lower shipping fee revenues.



Looking ahead, the company expects retail GPU to improve sequentially in the second quarter but remain below the prior-year level. The anticipated year-over-year decline reflects the absence of approximately $100 per unit in tariff-related benefits that supported results last year, continued pressure from lower shipping fees and higher non-vehicle costs, as well as an estimated $100-$200 per unit impact from narrower wholesale-to-retail spreads across the industry.



Meanwhile, non-GAAP wholesale GPU decreased by $83 year over year. Although wholesale vehicle volumes increased and gross profit per unit improved, these gains were more than offset by lower marketplace gross profit and retail unit growth that outpaced wholesale gross profit. Non-GAAP other GPU also declined by $88, primarily because the company chose to pass value back to customers through lower interest rates, partially offset by higher finance product and vehicle service contract attachment rates. CVNA currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

GPU Outlook of Other Auto Retailers

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s GPI profitability across both new and used vehicle segments remains under pressure. In the last reported quarter, Group 1’s new-vehicle gross profit per unit slipped 2.5% to $3,296, and used-vehicle GPU fell 1.9% to $1,540. As inventory levels normalize and incentives increase, maintaining pricing discipline is likely to become more challenging for Group 1, which could continue to weigh on margins and overall earnings.



AutoNation, Inc. AN new-vehicle profitability remains vulnerable to shifts in OEM incentives, vehicle mix and volatility in Premium Luxury volume. In the first quarter of 2026, AutoNation’s new vehicle gross profit per unit was $2,514, down from $2,803 a year ago, reflecting a weaker year-over-year pricing environment. BEV unit sales declined more than 50% year over year, with a disproportionate impact in Premium Luxury, where units fell 16% year over year. Amid affordability and inflation concerns, AutoNation expects vehicle demand to remain under pressure and has warned of margin compression this year.

Carvana’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Carvana has underperformed the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry in the last six months. CVNA shares have plunged 28.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 7.3%.



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From a valuation perspective, Carvana appears overvalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 2.28, higher than its industry’s 1.91.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carvana’s 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up 5 cents and 4 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.



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Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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